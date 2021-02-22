Samsung has added a new module to its Galaxy Labs app.

The app, which focusses on performance-tweaking, now includes a Thermal Guardian module.

Thermal Guardian lets you keep track of the temperature of your CPU over time, and crucially also lets you adjust the Thermal Throttling threshold up or down by up to 2 degrees.

Reducing it will keep your smartphone cooler while increasing it will delay thermal throttling, meaning you get higher performance for longer.

Galaxy Labs are not available in all regions. Find it in the Galaxy Store here, or find the APKs at SamMobile here.