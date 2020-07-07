We are only weeks away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, meaning even more leaks, particularly from certification agencies.

The latest is new live pictures, not renders, of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 taken by the NCC and posted by The Tech Guy on twitter.

Gallery

The most interesting thing revealed by the picture is how prominent the rotating bezel is on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 compared to the sleek Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Given that the specs of the two devices are nearly the same, it is a design choice which users should consider when choosing between the two smartwatches.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, a different style of buttons, rotating bezel, but otherwise seems to offer similar features to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2. It will have some UI updates including animated watch faces, and improved apps such as period trackers, which we assume should also come to the older devices.

The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below: