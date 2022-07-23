Microsoft has released Office Version 2208 (Build 15519.20000) and Version 2208 (Build 15511.20000) for Windows users, adding new features, improvements, and several bug fixes. Both the updates were recently rolled out to Office Beta Channel users on Windows.

Office version 2208 (Build 15511.20000) allows Office Suite users to use domain names to restrict file access to specific individuals or to all individuals from that domain. It also introduced some upgrades to the analysis services components used in data modeling and Power Pivot in Excel. Aside from that, Office Version 2208 (Build 15519.20000) introduces notable fixes for issues found in Word and Outlook. You can check out the complete official changelog below to learn more about these changes.

Changelog

In other Office news, Microsoft recently released a plethora of new features for Current Channel subscribers on Windows. The latest Current Channel Office update adds a brand-new visual experience that makes it easier to parse information, improvements to Excel PivotTables that are connected to Power BI datasets, including the ability to create aggregations on the fly by dragging any field into the Values area (including Implicit Measures). Also, Current Channel users can find key documents in Visio with the Shared with Me list.

Microsoft also introduced several new features for Office Insiders on Mac. PowerPoint users on Mac are getting a new Cameo feature that allows users to insert a live camera feed anywhere in their presentation. To use it in your slide show, you can select Insert > Cameo. To use the feature, go to the Home tab and select Conditional Formatting > Manage Rules. Now, you can simply drag the edges of the dialog box and resize it as needed.

Microsoft releases a new Office update weekly for Beta Channel subscribers on Windows, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build for the Beta Channel Insiders next week. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.