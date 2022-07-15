Microsoft has released a new Office build for Windows Office Insiders in the Current Channel. The new Office Version 2207 (Build 15427.20090) adds a number of new features to Outlook, Excel, and Visio.

Microsoft is now rolling out a brand-new visual experience that makes it easier to parse information. The new Outlook also includes better relevance to help you pinpoint the correct results; and changes that help you quickly find the next occurrence in a series of events in your Calendar.

Moreover, Microsoft has added improvements to Excel PivotTables that are connected to Power BI datasets, including the ability to create aggregations on the fly by dragging any field into the Values area (including Implicit Measures). The latest Office release has also introduced reduced fragmentation of conditional formatting rules.

If you use Visio to create diagrams, you can find key documents in Visio with the Shared with Me list. Any documents shared with you will automatically show up in your list. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about these changes.

Changelog

In related news, PowerPoint users on Mac are getting a new Cameo feature that allows users to insert a live camera feed anywhere in their presentation. To use it in your slide show, you can select Insert > Cameo. To use the feature, go to the Home tab and select Conditional Formatting > Manage Rules. Now, you can simply drag the edges of the dialog box and resize it as needed.

Microsoft releases a new Office update monthly for Current Channel subscribers on Windows, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build for the Current Channel Insiders next month. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.