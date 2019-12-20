The new Motorola Razr has been very well received by the nostalgic, and it appears this has meant the handset will not in fact make its previously announced launch date.

The handset was meant to go on pre-order on the 26th December for delivery in January, but in a statement, Motorola announced that the handset will in fact be delayed, for a rather unusual reason.

Since its announcement in November, the new Motorola razr has received unparalleled excitement and interest from consumers. Demand has been high, and as a result, has quickly outgrown supply predictions. Motorola has decided to adjust razr’s presale and launch timing to better meet consumer demand. We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to razr at launch. We do not anticipate a significant shift from our original availability timeline.

The new Razr is constructed of premium stainless steel and 3D Gorilla Glass, and features a dark design which emphasizes its sleek lines.

It features a zero-gap hinge that allows both sides of the customized polymer flexible display system to remain perfectly flush when closed and protects the display from debris and dust; and a re-engineered antenna’s to fit in a space twice as small as today’s smartphones; and is, therefore, water-resistant and splash-proof.

Inside is a 6.2-inch Flex View display with 21:9 aspect ratio which folds up to fit in your pocket easily.

On the outside is an external 2.7-inch interactive Quick View display which provides only the important information on the go, making it easy to stay connected while remaining present in the moment. You can make calls, reply to messages, pay with a tap, control your music, take selfies, use Google assistant and access customized settings, like turning on or off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, your Hotspot and more, all without ever opening your phone.

While the handset’s design is certainly amazing, it is surprising that a very large number of people are willing to pay $1500 for the handset.

Do our readers believe Motorola’s tale? Let us know below.

Via Neowin