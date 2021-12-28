You could virtually raise your hands in Microsoft Teams since May 2020, but in busy meetings, it could be difficult to deal fairly in order with those who responded.

Microsoft has now started rolling out their Raise Hands Order feature, which labels the raised hands with the order in which they were raised.

The roll-out was noticed by Microsoft MVP Cameron Dwyer who posted about it on Twitter.

?Christmas has come early – Ordering of hands in @MicrosoftTeams arrived in our tenant today ? pic.twitter.com/uvSXLTYMnC — Cameron Dwyer (@CameronDwyer) December 21, 2021

The feature is available on all platforms, including desktop, mobile, and the web, and should be particularly helpful in school settings.

via Petri