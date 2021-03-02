Microsoft has pushed out an update for the Microsoft Store app which brings some minor updates to the user interface of the app.

The app, which has been called the ‘new’ Store, supposedly brings the Sun Valley UI update to the app, but the app appears to lack the iconic rounded corners we expect.

Instead, the app brings new hover effects and a new compact mode, which can be seen in Alumia’s screen captures below:

New compact UI for the Microsoft Store pic.twitter.com/dLCwlZJmVV — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) March 2, 2021

The update appears to be rolling out now. What do our readers think of the changes? Let us know below.