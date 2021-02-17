Microsoft will introduce the new Microsoft Mesh development platform at Ignite

At its Ignite digital event next week, Microsoft will reveal the new Microsoft Mesh development platform. Microsoft Mesh is a mixed reality collaboration service that will enable cross-device presence and shared experiences through mixed reality applications. Microsoft mentioned the following in its session description page:

We’ll focus on the Mesh developer platform, demoing capabilities available today and discuss what we’re building for the future. If you’re a developer looking to build mixed reality apps on the Mesh platform, you don’t want to miss this session.

You can register for Microsoft Ignite conference here.

Source: Microsoft via: WalkingCat