Microsoft will introduce the new Microsoft Mesh development platform at Ignite

Microsoft Mesh

At its Ignite digital event next week, Microsoft will reveal the new Microsoft Mesh development platform. Microsoft Mesh is a mixed reality collaboration service that will enable cross-device presence and shared experiences through mixed reality applications. Microsoft mentioned the following in its session description page:

We’ll focus on the Mesh developer platform, demoing capabilities available today and discuss what we’re building for the future. If you’re a developer looking to build mixed reality apps on the Mesh platform, you don’t want to miss this session.

You can register for Microsoft Ignite conference here.

Source: Microsoft via: WalkingCat

