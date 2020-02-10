Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy S20 series tomorrow in San Francisco. The company will be announcing Galaxy S20 along with Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Z Flip. Ahead of the official launch, Max Weinbach got his hands on the Galaxy S20.

Max has now shared some low light images clicked from both Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10. The images show the night mode improvements made by Samsung on the Galaxy S20. It’s not clear at the moment if the images were taken on Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S20 Ultra as both are rumoured to come with different camera setups.

WELL I'M GLAD YOU ASKED. First 2 are S10, second 2 are S20. https://t.co/gjQTdpQcWr pic.twitter.com/PGuayLBMHM — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 10, 2020

The good thing is we don’t have to wait for long as the Galaxy S20 series is expected to launch tomorrow. Early leaks suggest that Samsung will be aiming for $1,000 mark with Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Z Flip will be priced around $1,500.