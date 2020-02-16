Hot Corners is a popular Mac feature which lets Mac OS users quickly activate shortcuts by merely swiping their mouse to a corner of the screen.

With Windows machines always offering more power and better value for money, and many of the most stylish Windows laptops now better looking than the best Apple devices, many switchers may wish to have this convenience on Windows also.

Now a new open-source app for Windows 10 simply called Hot Corners will let you easily add this feature to Microsoft’s desktop OS.

First, the app uses the Java runtime, so that needs to be installed from here first.

Next, download the app from SourceForge here and install it.

Lastly, configure it to your liking via the System Tray shortcut.

Useful shortcuts including locking your PC, opening the Task Manager, opening the Windows Calculator, running a specific app and more, but of course, the sky is the limit.

Via BleepingComputer.