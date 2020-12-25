A newly released 3rd party HoloLens app called Mirage lets you extend your desktop onto virtual monitors floating in mid-air.

The app requires a server running on your desktop and a client on your PC , and will then let you seamlessly transport your current PC experience into Mixed Reality.

The developer, Dominik Konik, says the app should let you improve your productivity and offers immersive entertainment. This is what it looks like from the user’s POV (HoloLens capture).

The free app can be found in the Microsoft Store here.