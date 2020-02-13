New GitHub CLI beta allows you to work with GitHub from the command line

GitHub yesterday announced the new GitHub CLI beta, a new way to work with GitHub from the command line. Developers generally prefer working from the command line and this new ‘gh’ brings the GitHub experience to the terminal.

Right now, you can do the following with GitHub CLI beta:

Create pull requests and issues without leaving the command line.

See the status of open issues and pull requests, and see what’s waiting for review.

Filter issues and pull requests, and open them in your browser.

Checkout the pull request branch.

GitHub CLI beta is now available on macOS, Windows, and Linux. You can download GitHub CLI here.

Source: Github