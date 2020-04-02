Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note Fold later this year. The Note Fold will be the successor to the Galaxy Fold which was launched last year. While we do know that the company is working on a successor to Galaxy Note Fold, we still little to go on at the moment.

That being said, Letsgodigital partnered Jermaine Smit aka Concept Creator, to create some beautiful renders of what could be the Galaxy Note Fold. The phone will have a similar form factor as the existing Galaxy Fold. The concept renders also show a stylus which is usually exclusive for Galaxy Note users. According to the previous rumours, Galaxy Note Fold will have a 4.6-inch front display and a 7.3-inch bendable screen. The device will use the Ultra Thin Display, similar to what we saw on Galaxy Z Flip.

Gallery

At this point, we don’t know what to expect from the phone. Seeing the trend with foldable devices, we can be sure that it will cost around $1,500 and might not come with the top of the line specs. That said, we expect to see at least Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.