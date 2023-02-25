New ChatGPT AI Bing now supports 100 chats per day

A couple of days ago, Microsoft said it would increase the chat limit in the new ChatGPT Bing to let users benefit more from the chatbot. It has kept its promise by expanding the limit to 100 chats per day. Microsoft has announced that the new AI Bing now supports 100 chats with six chat per session.

The new Bing Chat is also available for mobile users. If you are using Android or iOS, you can download the app from the Google Play Store and App Store. And the new chat limit of six chats per session and 100 chats per day is also in effect for the Bing mobile app. Previously, it was five chat turns per session and 50 per day. It is also worth noting that normal searches no longer count against chat totals.

Apart from expanding the chat limit, Microsoft is also working on allowing users to set the tone of the chats. In the coming days, Bing users will be able to tell the chatbot to answer it more precisely, meaning that answers will be short. A Balanced tone will give users moderately lengthy answers, while creative will mean “longer and chatty” answers. These chat options are currently in the testing phase, and it is not clear when they will be available for the users.

6 / 100 total chats now live for Bing. Let us know how it works for you! — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) February 24, 2023

For those who do not know, Microsoft’s new AI Bing is available as a preview, and you need to join the waitlist to get access to it. On your phone, you can download the Bing app and join the waitlist from there with your Microsoft account. If you want to use it on your PC, you can open Microsoft Edge Dev and see the new Bing chat in the upper right corner of the browser window. You can join the waitlist from there too. Microsoft will take a few days to give you access to the new Bing chat.

Have you tried Microsoft’s new ChatGPT Bing chat? Let us know your experience in the comments section.