Dell has revealed their new and improved Alienware Aurora R11 gaming PC, their “eSports desktop of choice”.

The new and improved version of the Alienware Aurora R11 will benefit from better liquid-cooled GPU options, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super for better, cooler and quieter gaming. Alienware claims that this improved cooling system gives players up to a 19.5% temperature reduction and up to a 69.2% noise reduction.

Check out the spec options below:

CPU:

10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5 w/Turbo)

10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7 w/Turbo Boost Max 3.0) 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9 w/Thermal Velocity Boost)

10400F (6-Core, 12MB Cache, 2.9Ghz to 4.3GHz

10600KF (6-Core, 12MB Cache, 4.1Ghz to 4.8GHz) 10700KF (8-Core, 16MB Cache, 3.8GHz to 5.1GHz

10900KF (10-Core, 20MB Cache, 3.7GHz to 5.3GHz GPU:

Single Graphics Options

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 SUPERTM 4GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 SUPERTM 6GB GDDR6

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6

AMD RadeonTM 5600 6GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2060 6GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2060 SUPER 6GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

AMD RadeonTM RX 5700 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2070 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

AMD RadeonTM RX 5700 XT 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready) NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 Ti 11GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

AMD RadeonTM VII 16GB HBM2 (OC Ready)

Liquid Cooled NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SuperTM 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready)

Dual Graphics Options

Dual NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready) with NVIDIA NVLink SLI® Enabled

Dual NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready) with NVIDIA NVLink SLI® Enabled

Dual NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2080 Ti 8GB GDDR6 (OC Ready) with NVIDIA NVLink SLI® Enabled Memory:

2933Mhz Class

8GB HyperXTM FURY DDR4 XMP at 2933MHz; up to 64GB (additional memory sold separately)

16GB Dual Channel HyperXTM FURY DDR4 XMP at 2933MHz; up to 64GB (additional memory sold separately)

32GB Dual Channel HyperXTM FURY DDR4 XMP at 2933MHz; up to 64GB (additional memory sold separately)

64GB Dual Channel HyperXTM FURY DDR4 XMP at 2933MHz

3200Mhz Class

8GB HyperXTM FURY DDR4 XMP at 3200MHz; up to 64GB (additional memory sold separately)

16GB Dual Channel HyperXTM FURY DDR4 XMP at 3200MHz; up to 64GB (additional memory sold separately)

32GB Dual Channel HyperXTM FURY DDR4 XMP at 3200MHz; up to 64GB (additional memory sold separately)

64GB Dual Channel HyperXTM FURY DDR4 XMP at 3200MHz

Here’s a list of the system’s IO:

Front Ports

(1x) Headphone/Line Out

(1x) Microphone/Line In

(2x) Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1

(1x) Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 w/Powershare technology (1x) Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 w/Powershare technology

Rear Ports

(1x) SPDIF Digital Output (TOSLINK)

(1x) SPDIF Digital Output (Coaxial)

(6x) Type-A USB 2.0

(1x) Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 w/Powershare technology (3x) Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1

(1x) Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 2

(1x) RJ-45 KillerTM E3000 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (1x) Microphone In

(1x) Line In

(1x) Line Out

(1x) Center/Subwoofer Output

(1x) Rear Surround Output

(1x) Side Surround Output

The Alienware Aurora R11 will start at $1,129.99 USD and more configurations for as low as $879.99 USD starting on May 28th. For a closer look at the new Alienware Aurora R11 gaming desktop, check it out on the Alienware Arena.

For more Alienware news, check out the new and improved Alienware Area-51m R2 laptop here.