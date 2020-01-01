Netmarketshare: Windows 10 sees a slight rise while Chrome sees a drop in the market share

As we start the new year, Netmarketshare has released the market share of the month of December. The data shows a slight rise in Windows 10’s market share but Chrome saw a slight fall in the market share.

With Windows 7 nearing the end of support, more and more users are switching to Windows 10. The OS now holds 54.62% of the market and is followed by Windows 7 which is at 26.64% of the market. Apple’s macOS X 10.15 comes in third place with 4.23% of the market. Surprisingly, Windows 8.1 still holds 3.63% of the market and is followed by macOS X 10.14 which is at 3.5%.

On the browser side of things, Google Chrome registered a slight drop in the market share. The web browser now holds 66.64% of the market share and is followed by Mozilla Firefox which sits at 8.36% of the market. Microsoft’s Internet Explorer and Edge held third and fourth spots with 7.44% and 6.74% of the market share. Coming at the fifth position was Apple’s Safari with 6.02% of the market share.

While there were changes registered, they were not significant but we do expect to see movement in January especially since Windows 7 will be reaching the end of support on 14th January 2020.