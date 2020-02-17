Netflix’s The Witcher improved game sales by 554%

The launch of Netflix’s The Witcher adaptation saw a huge spike in sales of CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s famous novel series may not have only been a huge success for the streaming service it aired on, but also the video game developer CD Projekt RED.

Compared to December 2018, NPD determined that physical sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt skyrocketed by 554% in December 2019. These sales were physical only, presumably console only, and limited to sales in the United States.

With a recent Nintendo Switch release – which we found undeniably impressive in our review – alongside it’s addition into Xbox Game Pass, it’s obvious that the beloved RPG is having a mini revival. The PC version also climbed to its highest ever player count after the launch of the show.

Whilst creator Andrzej Sapkowski may not be as fond of the video games as he is of the Netflix show – the creator often appears upset over financials regarding the games – it’s undeniable that the franchise is overwhelmingly popular because of them.

Netflix has recently started production on Netflix’s The Witcher: Season 2 after an amazing 76 million viewer launch month for the first season. The next live-action season is set to release in 2021 with an anime movie releasing beforehand.