Netflix's price increase 2025: Here's everything you need to know

Another price increase is happening to Netflix in the big, big 2025. And, well, it’s not the news we’re all surprised that’s coming this year.

After all, Netflix’s price increase this year comes just months after the streaming giant waged wars against password-sharing. And then, a year before that in 2023, Netflix also increased its subscription prices to fund programming investments.

So, what’s new now?

Since January 21, 2025, costumers in the US can expect a $1 to $2.50 monthly price hike depending on the plan. So, if you’re on the Standard plan with ads, you get $7.99. The Standard ad-less subscription now costs $17.99 monthly, while the Premium plan has a $24.99 obligated monthly payment.

To put things into context, before this price hike, you only needed to pay $6.99 for the Standard plan with ads, $15.49 for the Standard ad-less subscription, and $22.99 for the Premium plan.

Ironically, Netflix’s price increase in 2025 happened as the streaming giant recorded yet another height in subscription numbers and revenue.

The company had a record-breaking addition of 19 million subscribers in Q4 2024, bringing a total of 302 million users globally.

That was just in time after the hotly-hyped Jake Paul v. Mike Tyson boxing match, which was live on Netflix, the premiere of Squid Game’s season 2, and two Christmas Day NFL games.

The company’s revenue also hit over $10 billion for the first time, with operating income up 52% year-over-year.