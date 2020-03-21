With everyone being widely encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, and numerous cinema chains closed, social distancing is making socializing a bit more difficult.

NetflixParty.com is a Chrome extension which helps make your Netflix sociable, by allowing you and your friends to synchronize your Netflix viewing and also chat and post comments during the viewing.

They note:

A new way to watch Netflix together

Netflix Party is a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online. Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and adds group chat to your favorite Netflix shows. Join over 500,000 people and use Netflix Party to link up with friends and host long distance movie nights and TV watch parties today!

See a video explaining how to use the service below.

Check it out at their website here.