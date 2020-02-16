Netflix to release exclusive bonus content for Samsung Galaxy users

During the Galaxy S20 series launch early this week, Samsung announced an important partnership with Netflix, the largest video streaming provider in the world. There are two parts in the partnership and the first part is the most interesting one, read about it below.

Netflix will soon release bonus content based on popular Netflix Originals exclusively for Samsung Galaxy device owners. The bonus content will include behind-the-scenes videos, companion stories and others. And most of the bonus content will be shot using Galaxy S20’s pro-grade camera since Netflix and Samsung are working together to put the Galaxy S20 devices in the hands of renowned directors. “Narcos: Mexico,” “Sintonia,” “Elite” and “Netflix is a Joke” shows will have bonus content initially. Netflix will bring more such content in the future.

The second part of the partnership is the improved integration of Netflix with Galaxy devices. This new integration will enable ease of content discovery and accessibility via Samsung Daily, Bixby, and Finder.

Talking about the partnership, Netflix mentioned that the bonus content will be available for other devices owners via Samsung Daily, Samsung.com, and Samsung’s social media channels.