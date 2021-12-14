In an effort to attract more users to its streaming platform, Netflix has announced a price drop of up to 60% in its subscription plans in India. Netflix subscription now starts at Rs. 149($2) per month and can go up to Rs. 649($8.5) per month.

The Mobile plan, which starts at Rs. 149, will let you stream content on your phone and tablet at 480p. The Basic plan costs Rs. 199 and allows you to stream on the phone, tablet, computer, and TV at 480p. Streaming in Full HD will require you to subscribe to the Standard plan, which is priced at Rs. 499. The Premium plan, meanwhile, will now cost Rs. 649 and allows you to watch movies and TV shows in 4K+HDR.

Netflix attempted to expand its userbase in India in the past. Back in 2019, the company first introduced a consumer-friendly Rs. 199/M plan in India. However, this is for the first time that Netflix is slashing the price in India by a massive 60%.

The company’s move to reduce the price of its subscription plans comes amid intense competition from rival OTT platforms such as Display+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video. However, the Netflix subscription is still costlier than the Amazon Prime subscription, which starts at Rs. 129 per month.

The new plans come into effect from December 14.