Netflix is launching a new feature focused on its very young audiences. Called ‘mystery box,’ this feature generally has the concept of a Play Something button for adults but is designed to be more attractive for kids.

“Kids are drawn to what they love — their favorite toys, foods, songs — and it’s hard to get them to try something new,” says Product Innovation Director for Kids and Family TJ Marston in a posy. “So today, we’re launching a new mystery box feature on TVs around the world to provide a fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favorite series and films or reconnect with a familiar face — whether it’s a comedy series in a beloved franchise like Boss Baby: Back In The Crib or an animated adventure film featuring a whole new cast of lovable characters like Back to the Outback.”

The new mystery box feature will be accessible through the kid’s profile of the subscribed account. Once logged in, the child needs to go first to the ‘Favorites Row’ located at the top of the homepage. By hovering over the sparkly mystery box with a question mark, a new title will be revealed to them with the description saying, ‘new for you.’

The new feature joins other Netflix features released this year as the company tries to make the kid’s profile just as interesting as the other regular profiles of an account. Aside from the Kids Top 10 Row, Netflix also released features involving parents in their children’s viewing experiences. It includes the parental controls and the Kids Recap emails.

“As a parent and uncle myself, I know every kid and family is unique, which is why at Netflix we are dedicated to creating an engaging and tailored experience to connect kids to the stories that shape their world,” Marston adds. “We hope that kids will love the surprise and delight of revealing the next show or film recommended for them.”

The company just lost 200 thousand subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, and it fears that the number could swell in the following quarters. Following that, Netflix recently did the expected by laying off 150 workers due to slow revenue growth. With this, developing all the aspects of the subscription streaming service is an essential step for the company. It includes improving the experience of all its viewers of all ages.