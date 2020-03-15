The Netflix app was one of the first in the store and is still one of the most popular, offering such features as offline video support.

There is some indication however that Netflix is looking to replace the app with a Progressive Web App, ie a website.

ALumia has noticed an app called NetflixHWA by Netflix Inc in the store, with the description noting it is a test app for the Netflix Hosted Web App.

A move to a hosted web app is likely to be a step back in functionality and features for Windows 10 users but it would not be the first time, with Facebook, for example, removing their Store app, amongst many others.

How would our readers feel about this move? Let us know below.