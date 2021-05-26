Netflix has made a name for itself as a leader in video-streaming service, but the company no longer wants to stream just movies and TV shows as it’s looking forward to diversifying its content portfolio. According to a report published by Reuters, the streaming giant is looking to hire an executive for its gaming division.

The report, however, doesn’t talk about how Netflix will execute the whole thing. But surely, the company’s foray into game space will certainly intensify the competition. The streaming giant will go head to head against the likes of Microsoft, Google, Apple, who already have started offering their services to gamers across different parts of the world. So, Netflix has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to making a solid gaming platform.

On the bright side, however, this won’t be the first time Netflix will be involved in the gaming business. It already gained some expertise by developing games based on popular TV shows, including Stranger Things, Money Heist, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. That being said, the real challenge for the video streaming company will be to add popular third-party titles to its platform. And only time will tell whether the company succeeds in managing all this.

Meanwhile, BGR is claiming that Netflix’s gaming service could officially become available for gamers sometime in 2022. However, we should take it as a grain of salt as we haven’t heard anything from the horse’s mouth yet.

