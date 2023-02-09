Netflix launches crackdown on account sharing in four countries

Netflix was known to be working on workarounds to address the password-sharing issue, which impacted its revenue badly over the last few years. The company launched the Profile Transfer feature last year to tackle the problem. However, the company is doing more than that.

The streaming giant has finally started to tighten its grip over the misuse of its family plan offerings by launching crackdown on password sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. Besides Transfer Profile, Netflix will also prompt users to set up their primary locations from where they and their family members will access Netflix. On top of it, users can now manage who has access to their account from our new Manage Access and Devices page.

Netflix has also clarified that any of the members of the family subscription plans can watch movies and TV shows on the platform while traveling. If you want to add someone else beyond the number of people who can use your account, you need to pay an extra monthly fee per person. The additional monthly fee depends on where you live. For people in Canada, it will cost CAD$7.99 a month per person, while for users in New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain, the extra fee will be NZD$ 7.99, Euro 3.99, and Euro 5.99, respectively.

So over the last year, we’ve been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we’re now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

In the coming months, Netflix will roll out these new approaches to crackdown on password sharing more broadly. However, it did not give us the exact timeline for that.

Source: Netflix