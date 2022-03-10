Netflix has announced the latest price hike coming to their streaming platform in the UK and Ireland, adding an extra £1 to £2 to prices across the board.

Effective immediately for new customers, and after 30 days of notice for existing subscribers, this price increase is the second time the price of a Netflix subscription has been inflated in the United Kingdom and Ireland in under 18 months.

As a result of the price increase, a basic Netflix subscription in the UK and Ireland now costs £6.99 (€8.99). For users looking for video quality described as “better”, you’ll have to fork over £10.99 (€14.99) each month, and if you want the luxury of 4K and HRD streaming, you’ll need to pay £15.99 (€20.99).

In a statement given to the media, via The Guardian, a spokesperson for the streaming giant stated that “our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry.”

Thankfully, as the statement suggests, Netflix hasn’t just been content to provide us with the same old content slop while taking steadily more and more money, as the streaming giant continues to create entertaining shows of their own alongside venturing into mobile games if those are your kind of thing.

Available for no extra cost as part of Netflix’s standard Android and iOS apps, Netflix Games allows users to enjoy a curated selection of mobile titles with no ads or in-game purchases. Currently, fourteen games are available via the service, including a pair of Stranger Things games.