Netflix app now available for Google Nest Hub and Hub Max devices

Google today announced that Netflix app is now available on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max smart displays globally. To use the Netflix app, you can link your Netflix subscription account in the Google Home or Assistant app. Once the linking is done, you can play Netflix content using your voice. For example, you can say “Hey Google, play Narcos” to start streaming instantly, or you can also say, “Hey Google, open Netflix” to scroll through select content. You can also have media controls like pause, play or skip forward with a simple ask. You can also use the Quick Gestures features to easily pause or resume your video.

Since the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max have Chromecast support, you can open a streaming service’s mobile app and tap the Cast icon to enjoy the content on your smart display.

Source: Google