Netflix finally allows you to see the top 10 most popular series and movies

Netflix today announced that it will soon allow viewers to check out the most popular content on Netflix. Netflix will display the following lists to the viewers:

Overall top 10 list

Top 10 most popular series

Top 10 most popular films

Netflix will update these top 10 lists every day. The position of the top 10 row will depend on how relevant the shows and films are to you. Also, the movies and shows that make in to the Top 10 lists will have a special “Top 10” badge, wherever they appear on Netflix.

Netflix has started the roll out of this new Top 10 feature to users around the world.

Source: Netflix