Netflix allows users kick unwanted people off their streaming accounts

To increase its revenue and profit margins, Netflix recently launched Basic with ads subscription plan. It was meant to attract more users to its platform. The company also has plans to crack down on password sharing, but besides that, the streaming platform has started allowing users to kick unwanted users off their streaming accounts.

Netflix has recently added an account management feature. This is the place where Manage Access and Devices option is available. You can get information like when, where and from what device, as well as the profile used to log in to your account. You will also see a sign-out button on every log-in item. You can click on the sign-out button to kick those users off your account.

Last month, Netflix introduced the Profile Transfer feature to address the password-sharing problem. And now, the streaming platform is introducing yet another solution, giving account owners the choice to decide who benefits from the subscription.

The ability to kick people out of your account is also helpful in scenarios where you suddenly get separated for some reason. Understandably, you would not want that person to continue using your account. On top of that, Netflix is testing functionality that asks users “Add an Extra Member” fee for accounts with very high numbers of users. However, this is limited to some countries.

Are you using Netflix, or are you using someone else’s account? Let us know your thoughts about Netflix’s latest effort to crack down on password sharing.