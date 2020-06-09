It’s been 84 years – or at least, it feels that way – but Neopets is finally available on mobile devices everywhere.

Just in case you’ve forgotten what Neopets is, or if you managed to grow up away from the virtual pet craze of the 2000s, here’s a short recap: Neopets is an online virtual pet website where you can adopt your own pet (or “Neopet”) and either take good care of them or forget about them for 15 years or so.

Now, Neopets has introduced a beta mobile site for those who are devoted to caring for their pets while on the go.

You can now feed your Neopets on desktop AND on mobile devices! Log on and rediscover Neopets, this time on your mobile device! https://t.co/erEk7akseS pic.twitter.com/1BaeDH5uac — neopets (@Neopets) June 9, 2020

The mobile version of the site is fairly streamlined. After logging in, you’ll be presented with your Neopet(s) and clicking on your pet will bring up a menu. The menu has a handy-dandy series of buttons for things such as dressing up your Neopet, reading to them, feeding them, playing with them, and more.

You can also access certain games, such as the iconic Fashion Fever, Turmac Roll, and Kass Basher. Just know that if you’re into submitting scores in exchange for Neopoints – those are the site’s currency, for those out of the loop – it’s currently disabled in the beta.

The mobile beta also allows you to visit the Neopian Fresh Foods shop so you can purchase food for your favourite virtual pets. You’ll also be given a warning if you try to navigate out of the beta.

You can try out the beta for yourself by visiting the Neopets website and choosing to opt into using the mobile beta. This mobile-friendly version of the site can also be used on desktop.