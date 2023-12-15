Need gifts 'tis holiday season? Microsoft Store Countdown Sales can help you save up a lot

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of the year. The Microsoft Store Countdown Sale is finally here, and it brings you an abundance of savings on a wide range of products, from Xbox and PC games to apps, movies, and TV shows, and even select Surface devices.

Starting today all the way to January 4, 2024, you can find the perfect gift for everyone on your list with discounts of up to 50% off. The promotion is valid as long as you’re a US resident.

Microsoft says in the official announcement that offers can not be combined, are not valid for prior orders, and can not be transferred or redeemed.

The recently-released Surface devices from last summer are getting big discounts now. The Surface Laptop Go 3 for example, which Microsoft boasts has a 15-hour battery life, is priced at $699.99, a $100 slash from its original price.

Surface Laptop 5, which was launched last year, is also now priced at $799.99.

If you’re a gamer who’s on the market for deals, Microsoft is also giving out a $100 discount for Xbox Series X & $50 for Series S. A lot of popular games, movies, apps, & TV shows are getting their prices slashed, too.

Check out Microsoft Store Countdown Sales on its official website here.