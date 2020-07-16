NBCUniversal Peacock app now available for download on Xbox One

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock is now available on Xbox One. With Peacock Xbox One app, you can stream current hits, hundreds of movies, thousands of episodes of your popular TV shows, and exclusive Originals. In addition, you can also get access to timely news, live sports, and pop culture.

Peocock Free will offer you the following:

Instant access to hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, Focus Features, and Illumination; fascinating documentaries like Murderball, Dying Laughing, I Am Ali, and Dave Chappelle’s Block Party.

Thousands of hours of iconic TV shows, including full seasons of buzzworthy faves, bingeworthy classics, and current-season NBC hits.

Peacock Channels – playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips, 24-7. Scroll less and stream more with The Office Shorts, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, Seth Meyers Now, TODAY All Day, True Crime, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Exclusive Originals for everyone in the household, including the new Psych movie and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

A daily dose of live news, showcasing the best of NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC, and E! News; plus late night and pop culture to satisfy your FOMO.

Live sports, including the Tokyo Olympics.

Kids’ movies and shows, including brand-new seasons of Curious George and Where’s Waldo?

Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) will offer the following in addition to all the content included in Peacock Free:

Stream everything— including even more blockbuster movies and full seasons of premium TV.

Full seasons of Exclusive Peacock Originals, including Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence, Lost Speedways with Dale Earnhardt Jr., and more.

More live sports, including hundreds of Premier League soccer matches.

Next-day streaming of current-season NBC hits like New Amsterdam, Manifest, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Saturday Night Live.

Unlimited access to the entire library of Kids and Family entertainment including titles from the vaults of DreamWorks Animation: Trolls World Tour and the upcoming Peacock Original Madagascar: A Little Wild.

Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month) will offer everything included in Peacock Premium, plus ad-free streaming.

Download the updated app here from Microsoft Store.