The NBA is bringing advanced metrics to viewers of the game with their new NBA CourtOptix feature powered by Microsoft Azure.

NBA CourtOptix will present real-time analysis of gameplay including play type breakdowns, player tracking data, detailed shot charts, hustle stats and video box scores allowing fans to watch any play from any game.

NBA CourtOptix is powered by Microsoft Azure, and the computing platform uses its AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) capabilities to track and analyze action on the court and generate insights behind every shot, pass and play.

#NBACourtOptix powered by Microsoft Azure highlights the attention Stephen Curry draws on offense! Gaining the focus of multiple defenders on the court, Curry creates open and efficient shots for his teammates by drawing double teams. ? Warriors vs. Nuggets at 10 PM ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/XGIsCHstt2 — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2021

Elements analysed include:

Expected Shot Value NBA CourtOptix Powered by Microsoft Azure features players’ expected shot value on any potential shot attempt — often showing how each specific player compares to the league average when facing the same circumstances.

Double Teams What is the result of the possession when a player is double teamed — a basket by the player, a basket by a teammate, a turnover, a missed shot?

Passing Leaders Throughout the season, NBA CourtOptix Powered by Microsoft Azure will feature different types of passes — outlet, pass ahead, ball reversal, draw-and-kick — but can look at the distance travelled, trajectory and accuracy of those passes as well.

Top Sprints Learning a player’s top sprint speed and the game situation that generated that burst from them adds another dimension to the analysis of player’s movement while on the court.

Shooting Efficiency by Shot Type The NBA can look at defensive proximity to see which players are at their best when wide open compared to when there is someone in their airspace. And the NBA can look at all of these different types of shots based on game situation and time. Which players are at their best at the beginning of games? Which players see their shooting percentages rise when the game is on the line?



The NBA will be tweeting out the insights generated by NBA CourtOptix across their social channels using the #NBACourtOptix hashtag.