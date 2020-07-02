2K has revealed that their upcoming cross-generation release of basketball simulator NBA 2K21 will not support Xbox Smart Delivery.

When the basketball simulator launches this September, customers who purchase the game’s base version will be stuck with that version. To upgrade to their next-gen copy of NBA 2K21 on Xbox Series X, gamers will have to fork out for a full copy of the game for their new console.

However, 2K being 2K, there is a loophole that grants players access to a “free” next-gen upgrade for NBA 2K21: buying the game’s expensive Mamba Forever Edition.

The Mamba Forever Edition is priced at £84.99/$99.99, essentially the price of two games anyway. This version will come with the Kobe Bryant Digital Collection with special MyPlayer Shoes, a Sapphire Kobe MyTeam Card and more.

Speaking to IGN, 2K stated that Xbox’s Smart Delivery option is “something we’re interested in, but NBA 2K21 will not support Xbox Smart Delivery.”

Players that only want to get the game on their Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 will be expected to pay a heavy premium for the privilege. Boasting “unbeatable graphic fidelity, two second load speeds, new gameplay features, and expanded game modes,” the next-gen port will cost an egregious £64.99/$69.99.

Xbox Smart Delivery has already signed on some fantastic looking, huge AAA titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077 to give players free next-gen experiences for no extra charge. On the other hand, 2K will be expecting players to shell out twice for basketball and twice for GTA V. Again.