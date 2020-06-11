PlayStation has opened their PlayStation 5 conference with the news that aGTA V PS5 port will be coming to the next-gen console will be releasing.

The game will be expanded and exchanced for the PlayStation 5, but this GTA V PS5 port isn’t really a awesome opener for a next-gen livestream. I’m honestly rather confused.

Anyways, the GTA PS5 port will be free for PlayStation 5 customers until 2021. To mark the occasion, PlayStation will be gifting GTA V players a free $1 million GTA monies every month so you can buy cars and stuff.