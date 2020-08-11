Google is working to bring support for the native Windows 10 Sharing sheet to Chrome. This would be support for the standard Web Share API, already present on Chrome for Android, on Chrome for Windows 10 and Chrome OS.

The support is already present on Edge (Chromium) where the web share API invokes the usual Windows 10 Sharing sheet.

When testing Chrome at the W3C Web Share API page the site reports:

“Web Share integrates with the operating system sharing system. It is currently only supported on Android. Support for Chrome OS and Windows is expected in Q3 or Q4, 2020.”

This means we can expect support in the next few weeks.

Google is also bringing support for Google’s own Nearby Share feature to Chrome for Windows 10, and ideally, the feature will integrate such that other applications on Windows 10 could use it too.

via techTPS