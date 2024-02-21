Names of the first two Xbox-exclusive games that won't be exclusive anymore revealed

In a move that expands the availability of previously exclusive titles, Microsoft is bringing two Xbox games to Nintendo Switch. Pentiment, a narrative adventure RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, will launch on the platform tomorrow, February 22nd. Grounded, a co-op survival game inspired by “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and “A Bug’s Life,” will follow on April 16th. These mark the first instances of Xbox-exclusive games being released on rival platforms.

The news comes after Microsoft’s recent announcement of expanding the reach of certain games beyond their consoles. While the arrival of Grounded and Pentiment is confirmed for Switch, the status of another rumored port, Hi-Fi Rush, remains unclear.

This surprise Xbox title, known for its colorful world and rhythm-action gameplay, sparked speculation about a Switch version after a recent datamine. However, there is no official confirmation from Microsoft at this time.

This development signifies a shift in the gaming industry, as previously exclusive titles are becoming available on a wider range of platforms. It remains to be seen if Hi-Fi Rush will follow suit and join Grounded and Pentiment on Switch.

