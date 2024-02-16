Four Xbox titles coming to PlayStation and Nintendo, Xbox boss said it's not for "bartering" business

So far, no words on what these games are.

The rumors are true. Microsoft has finally confirmed that four Xbox titles coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, and more could be coming.

Although the green console’s camp is yet to name these four titles, Microsoft said that these games have been available for Xbox gamers for at least a year. Among them, two are community games, suggesting they may be online experiences, while the others are smaller titles, colloquially referred to as “hidden gems.”

“By bringing these games to more players, we not only expand the reach and impact of those titles, but this will allow us to invest in either future versions of these games, or elsewhere in our first-party portfolio,” the company said.

But why, though? Does it not take away Xbox’s exclusivity? In an interview with Game File, Xbox chief Phil Spencer also clarified that this isn’t about establishing a “bartering system,” indicating he isn’t anticipating other platforms to reciprocate by bringing their games to Xbox.

In the same announcement, Microsoft also revealed that it plans to add Diablo IV, a game developed by Activision Blizzard, to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in late March. It will be the first ABK title to hit the service.