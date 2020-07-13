MSN Weather app for Windows 10 updated with a new improvement

Microsoft recently released a new update for MSN Weather app in Microsoft Store for Windows 10 Insiders. This new update brings the new Weather News section to the home page.

Previously, the home page of the MSN Weather app only displayed the Forecast information of a location. If you want to access the Weather News, you need to go to the News section by tapping the News icon in the sidebar. With this update, you can go through the Weather News headlines right from the home page.

You can download the updated Weather app for Windows 10 devices here from Microsoft Store.