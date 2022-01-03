MSEdgeRedirect, the replacement for Edge Deflector, has been updated to version 0.6 with some great new features.

MSEdgeRedirect redirects Windows News, Search, Widgets, Weather and more to your default browser.

The tool filters and passes the command line arguments of Microsoft Edge processes into your default browser instead of hooking into the microsoft-edge: handler. This change was needed after Microsoft made it impossible to take over the microsoft-edge: protocol, leaving Edge Deflector non-functional. MSEdgeRedirect’s method should provide resiliency against future changes. Unlike Edge Deflector, however, it needs to run continuously in the background, but the app can be set to auto-run at launch.

The latest version lets you rewrite searched which would normally go to Bing or Bing Weather, meaning you can finally use the News and Interest taskbar widget without fear and even perform Google searches from Windows Search.

See the full changelog for version 0.6.0.0 below.

Added Install Success screen

Added Install Settings screen

Improved Installer screen layouts

Added ability to update dev builds

Improved Default Browser detection

Improved Service Mode Performance

Improved Installer Admin Rights handling

Fixed 32-bit version failing Edge location checks

Fixed Tray Icon not hiding when selected in installer

Added additional Security Safeguards for URI handling

Fixed Update Checker not running due to inverted logic

Added ability for installer to detect and show existing settings values when updating

Added ability to redirect weather results to one of two available alternative providers

Added ability to semi-automatically repair IFEO Exclusion issues caused by Edge Updates

The app still raises a security alert when installed, but seems to be relatively trouble-free so far.

Find it at GitHub here.

via Deskmodder