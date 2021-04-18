Microsoft has given up on trying to turn us into 3D creators, and have been slowly removing Paint3D integration from Windows 10.

The work is planned for the upcoming Windows 10 21H2 Sunvalley update, and will see the Paint3D app move to the Microsoft Store, the 3D Objects Folder hidden and also the Edit with Paint3D entry removed from the right-click menu.

Also welcome is the removal of the Edit with Paint3D icon in the taskbar of the Paint app, which is itself moving to the Microsoft Store so it can be updated more rapidly.

Gallery

The picture without the Edit in Paint3D icon comes from the Store version of the app, which was downloaded by Alumia earlier.

I am sure our readers would appreciate having less screen real estate wasted on an icon we never really use.

via WindowsLatest