Back in 2018, Mozilla announced that it’s working on a new web browser designed specifically for virtual and augmented reality headsets. And now after more than a year, the company has finally made the browser available for download. Titled Firefox Reality, the new Windows Mixed Reality-based browser is now available on Microsoft Store.

Firefox Reality brings the best and freshest content from the web that you know and love to Augmented Reality headsets. Our browser provides an open, accessible and secure way for everyone to explore the web. Experience sharp text, high quality videos, and a seamless transition from 2D to 3D immersive modes. Enjoy the best possible web browsing experience with Firefox Reality.

In order to be able to run the Firefox Reality Browser, you’ll have to have Windows 10 version 17134.0 or higher installed on your device. The app is compatible with ARM64, x64 CPU architecture.

You can download the Firefox Reality browser from this link, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app.

via WBI