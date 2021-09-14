Movies Anywhere app now available for Xbox

Movies Anywhere app is now available for download on Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. You can download the app from Microsoft Store. Movies Anywhere on Xbox supports latest features like ScreenPass and Watch Together.

Movies Anywhere Screen Pass allows users to share their movies with friends and family. Of course, there are some limitations. Users can only share up to three movies a month. Movies Anywhere Watch Together allows you to enjoy movies with up to nine other people and talk in a shared chat room.

Movies Anywhere service allows consumers to buy a movie digitally once and enjoy it on all supported apps and services. Movies Anywhere service supports films from Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Walt Disney Studios (encompassing Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), Twentieth Century Fox Film, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Movie content purchased or redeemed through digital retailers Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Movies and TV and Vudu are supported through this service.

You can download the new Movies Anywhere app here for your Xbox console.