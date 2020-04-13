Motorola is reportedly set to launch a new flagship device with at a virtual launch event on the 22nd April.

The device is expected to be the Motorola Edge +, which includes a dual-sided 6.7-inch waterfall screen, Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB to 12GB of RAM and a large 5,000mAh battery.

It is also expected to feature a 108-megapixel rear camera, plus wide-angle and telephone lenses.

Motorola is also releasing a standard Edge device with a mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor and 6GB of RAM.

Motorola’s “Flagship Launch E-vent” is taking place on April 22nd at 12PM Eastern. The device is expected to launch in USA on Verizon. See Moto’s teaser below:

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg — Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020

Via Engadget.com