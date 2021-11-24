While more megapixels don’t mean that the cameras in your smartphone are great, Android OEMs are kind of obsessive about the numbers. And this numbers war will get even more exciting as a bunch of smartphone makers will release their first-ever 200 MP camera phones in the near future.

According to the famous tipster Ice universe, Lenovo-owned Motorola will be the first company to release a smartphone with a massive 200 MP camera followed by Xiaomi and Samsung. The tipster shares nothing about when we can expect the Motorola phone to hit the market, nor does he say anything about which handset it will be. On the bright side, however, he does confirm that the 200 MP phone Xiaomi is going to debut in the second half of 2022, while Samsung is expected to adopt it by the end of 2023.

200MP camera will be adopted by Moto first, then by Xiaomi in the second half of next year, and by 2023, Samsung will adopt 200MP. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2021

Although not confirmed, it’s likely that all these companies will use the 200 MP camera sensor in their new flagship smartphones. We’ll get more clarity on this in the first half of 2022.

Samsung is the only company that announced a 200 MP smartphone camera sensor a couple of months ago but despite that the South Korean company won’t be the first to introduce it to their smartphones.

According to Samsung, its latest 200 MP camera sensor is based on the company’s most advanced 0.64?m-sized pixels and holds a great amount of detail that helps the image stay sharp even when cropped or resized. The sensor also uses an all-new ChameleonCell technology to improve low-light photography. It can also take 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in the field of view.