Motorola RAZR was launched last November and it marked the return of one of the most iconic phones in history. The company has now announced a new colour variant of Motorola RAZR for $1,499.

The new RAZR comes in a beautiful blush gold colour on the back and the bottom of the phone. Like the original RAZR phone that was launched last year, this one is also exclusive to Verizon in the US. Unfortunately, Motorola hasn’t revealed if the device will come to other markets as well or if it will be exclusive to the US market. Moreover, the RAZR is currently exclusive to Verizon so if you’re a Verizon customer looking for a fancy new foldable phone then you can order one from Motorola’s website.