Motorola is expected to launch the Motorola Razr 5G on the 9th September, as is traditional, Evan Blass aka evLeaks, is ready to start leaking all the details.

Today he posted a new 3D render of the Motorola Razr 5G, showing the device from all angles:

The new Razr is somewhat thicker and rounder handset with a more prominent rear camera, smaller notch, and no external fingerprint reader.

We have already heard that it will have a Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB RAM, 256 GB storage, 48 megapixel rear and 20-megapixel front-facing camera with 5G and a 2845 mAh battery.

evLeaks had earlier confirmed the device is coming to AT&T also and will be competing with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

What do our readers think of the new version of the handset? Let us know below.