Motorola has finally unveiled the much-awaited 5G variant of the Motorola RAZR. The new Motorola RAZR 5G smarpthone not only brings 5G but it also offers upgraded specs over the model that launched in the month of February. The clamshell foldable smartphone is priced at $1,399.99 for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage variant in the US. While the company says the new Motorola RAZR 5G will be available for customers to purchase in the Fall, we don’t have an exact release date as of yet.

Luckily for European countries, Motorola has already announced the date when the device will be available for purchase. Motorola RAZR 5G will be available for purchase from September 14 in Europe, meaning if you’re based in Europe, you’ll be able to purchase the clamshell device from next Monday(via Rolandt Quandt).

The new Motorola RAZR 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The clamshell foldable device also packs a 48-megapixel primary shooter with Quad Pixel technology, 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It features 6.2-inch Flex View Display, which is similar to what you get on the Motorola RAZR that launched in February, a secondary 2.7-inch glass OLED display, which will make it possible for you to make video calls, send texts, take pictures, and access your favorite apps without having to open the phone.

Are you planning to get a taste of the new Motorola RAZR 5G? Let us know in the comments below.