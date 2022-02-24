As Lenovo-owned company promised, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is now official. The smartphone is the successor of last year’s Motorola Edge 20 Pro. It comes with all the latest pieces of hardware and some exciting new features.

The smartphone will be available in both Europe and India. You can check out the specifications and features of the Edge 30 Pro below.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications

The Moto Edge 30 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ 10-bit P-OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz screen refresh rate. It’s powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS3.1 internal storage.

As for the camera specifications, the Edge 30 Pro has a 50MP main sensor with OIS and f/1.88 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth lens. The smartphone will also feature a 60MP snapper selfie camera.

Inside the smartphone, you get a 4,800mAh battery which supports 68W Type-C fast-charging. Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be based on Android 12 and is eligible to get Android 13 and 14 alongside the quarterly security updates for 2 Years.

The phone is available in two color options — Cosmos Blue and Stardust White. The back of the smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Other features include IP52 certification for water resistance, 15W wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, ThinkShield for Mobile, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Moto Edge 30 Pro in Europe with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs €799. Sales are expected to begin soon.

The smartphone will be available in India starting from March 4 on Flipkart and in Offline stores. The handset will cost INR49,999 for users in India.

Are you excited about the Motorola Edge 30 Pro? If so, are you planning to buy it? Sound off in the comments section below.