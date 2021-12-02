Water resistance is a feature that we usually see in higher-end smartphones, but some Chinese brands offer some level of water resistance in their mid-range smartphones. And now Samsung appears to be taking a cue from the Chinese brands as the South Korean company is reportedly planning to expand the water protection feature to more budget Galaxy A series phones.

According to a report published by South Korean publication The Elec, Samsung will release a couple of new Galaxy A smartphones with the water resistance feature next year. The report also goes into detail about which Galaxy A phone will get the benefit from the IP rating. If the report is to be believed, Galaxy A33, A53, A53 5G, and A73 will get water protection next year.

Currently, Galaxy A52 and A72 are the only Galaxy A phones to offer an IP67 rating, but that is all set to change next year. And by adding some degree of waterproofing to more Galaxy A smartphones, Samsung wants to go head to head against Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Oppo.

Meanwhile, Samsung will be busy in the next couple of months as the company will announce a couple of new products in January next year, including Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 FE. The company is currently busy beta-besting the One UI 4.0 beta update with its premium Galaxy phones.

via 9to5google